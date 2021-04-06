ofSohrab Dabir shut down

Easter brought a surprise in the form of snowfall in many parts of Germany. This caused some accidents in the country.

Unusual picture in April: In many parts of Germany, including in Muenster*, it snowed heavily on Easter Monday (April 5th). Temperatures dropped to freezing during the night. The German Weather Service (DWD) has even issued an official weather warning that also applies to the Münsterland* applies.

The sudden change in weather caused, for example in Paderborn*, to some black ice accidents. Also on the A1 the emergency services had to move out several times. How the weather in NRW will develop in the coming days*, read at msl24.de *. (msl24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.)