Millions of people travel daily on public transport in the United States, which means that these places tend to be more polluted than others, as is the case on the New York subwaywhich now entered into a state of alert for a health risk reported by the authorities.

A research team from New York University conducted A study on pollution caused by air conditioning in subway cars of the city, and came to the conclusion that the same “disproportionately affects” low-income travelerswhich are exposed to hazardous air pollutants.

As explained on their official website, the report concludes that “the burden of disease due to exposure to poor air quality in the subway system is not distributed equitably,” affecting mostly black and Hispanic passengerscompared to Asians and whites.

This differentiation is due to the fact that the most affected passengers are those who They often take longer trips on the subwayand therefore spend more time exposed to the different levels of pollution caused by stations and lines equipped with air conditioning.

“Economically disadvantaged communities are generally exposed to more pollutants compared to wealthy workers,” they say, understanding that People with greater purchasing power can avoid long journeys by subway if they live close to their workplaces. Beyond this, the risk, to a greater or lesser extent, is present for everyone.

Some people are more exposed to pollution on the subway

New York’s neighborhoods most affected by subway pollution

According to the study by New York University, Residents of Upper Manhattan neighborhoods, including Washington Heights and Inwood, have the highest levels per capita exposure to pollutants in the subway, because its poverty rates are higher than in other places.

Meanwhile, in Midtown Manhattanwhere they claim that people tend to live closer to their jobs, the level of exposure to pollutants per capita is much lowerthanks to the fact that its passengers are exposed to this health risk for less time.