The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has issued a circular to pharmaceutical and health care facilities, and health professionals, about pharmaceutical preparations containing metformin (a medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes) and its side effects, especially lowering vitamin B12 levels. , indicating the issuance of new recommendations to monitor patients at risk.

The department confirmed the issuance of new recommendations for pharmaceutical preparations containing metformin, from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, where vitamin B12 deficiency or low levels are among the common side effects at the present time among patients undergoing treatment with metformin, especially those who receive a high dose or a duration of time. Longer treatment, those with risk factors.

The department called for updating the information of metformin products for health professionals and patients to clarify that vitamin B12 deficiency is a common side effect of these drugs, and may negatively affect up to 1 out of 10 people who take them, noting that “the risk of this side effect increases with the increase in Metformin dose, duration of treatment, and in patients with risk factors for vitamin B12 deficiency.

The department indicated that the updated product information also included new recommendations for health professionals to test vitamin B12 levels in people with anemia and neuropathy, as well as recommendations for periodic monitoring of the vitamin B12 level in patients with risk factors for vitamin B12 deficiency. .

She stressed the need to update product information on other medications that contain metformin, including fixed-dose combination products that contain metformin, pointing out that the mentioned drugs are safe to use and have not been withdrawn from the market, and called for any side effects to be reported. Use of medical products to the pharmacovigilance program via the electronic reporting system.