Another year of war is over, and peace is far away. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky paints a bleak scenario for the West.

Munich – Russia has spent another year of war in Ukraine with its invasion troops. Kiev's counteroffensive did not make a decisive difference, and this is how Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in an end-of-year interview with the British magazine The Economist in a correspondingly dark mood.

Defeat in the Ukraine war: Zelensky warns of Putin – “He is an animal”

Zelensky strongly warned against showing weakness towards the Kremlin. If his country actually loses the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin would move closer to the West. According to that Economist The president has “lost the lightness and humor” that would have distinguished him in the same interview a year ago.

“Putin recognizes weakness like an animal, because he is an animal,” Zelensky said in the conversation published on New Year’s Day. If he smells blood, Putin will become strong. “And he will also eat everyone for dinner, including your EU, NATO, freedom and democracy.”

Peace in Ukraine? Unimaginable for Zelensky at the moment: “terrorist state”

A peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine currently seems unimaginable for Zelensky. From the Russian side there are only air strikes, no “fundamental steps” towards peace. “I only recognize the steps of a terrorist state.” Russia only sends supposed peace signals when its arsenals are empty. But after a pause for breath, things continue again “with all force”.

Zelensky did not want to comment on his country's further war planning in the new year. Last year, leaks revealed the preparations for Ukraine's summer offensive; according to Zelenskiy, this made the Russians' preparations possible. However, work is being done to reduce Russia's military capabilities in Crimea.

Advance in the Ukraine War: Progress in Crimea important – with German Taurus cruise missiles?

“This is extremely important for us because it would allow us to reduce the number of attacks from this region,” said Zelensky, referring to possible successes in the Ukraine war. The majority of drones used to attack Ukrainian cities originate from Crimea.

To achieve this, German Taurus cruise missiles are important, Zelensky made clear. The peninsula could be cut off from its supplies, for example by an attack on the Kerch Bridge. “Russia must know that this is a military goal for us.” So far, SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the delivery of the Taurus to Kiev. (cgsc with dpa)