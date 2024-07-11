Online courses

Too many irregular procedures for obtaining a driving license through exclusively online courses. All in total violation of current legislation. For this reason, UNASCA (National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consulting Firms) welcomes the parliamentary question presented by the Hon. Andrea Caroppo to the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini. The question denounces the worrying spread of exclusively online driving courses, in violation of current legislation.

Parliamentary question

In the question, Hon. Caroppo emphasizes how these irregular practices seriously compromise road safety. Ministerial Decree no. 317 of 1995 clearly establishes that training for obtaining a driving license must take place through theoretical and practical courses held in person, with the support of qualified personnel. However, in recent years there has been a proliferation of online offers, promoted especially on social networks, which bypass these essential requirements.

The position of Unasca

“The situation described by Hon. Caroppo represents a serious danger for all road users,” says Alfredo Boenzi, National Secretary of UNASCA Driving Schools. “We fully agree on the need for urgent intervention by the authorities to put an end to these illegal practices and protect public safety.”

UNASCA reminds citizens of the importance of following adequate and law-compliant training courses. Road safety depends on the quality of the training received. Authorized driving schools guarantee complete training, which combines theory and practice, essential for safe and responsible driving. The association is committed to actively collaborating with institutions to promote quality training and combat any form of irregularity that may jeopardize road safety.