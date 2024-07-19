The heat wave brought many complications in the United States, both in terms of health and economics. Some used this phenomenon to taking advantage of people by trying to scam them, posing as a gas and electricity utility company Maryland State Board of Education (BGE).

The man explained: “The person who called me said he was working for BGE and that my payment was overdue.and that if I didn’t make the payment, my account would be closed, the electricity would be cut off in 15 minutes.” Lucas was disappointed: “It’s really sad that someone would take advantage of this situation in the heat.”

Quickly, Lucas realized it was a fake call and began to ask him questions, which is why the scammer hung up“It actually made me mad because it was like 102°F (39°C) outside yesterday, and people are taking advantage. My parents are seniors and I get phone calls from them all the time worried about scams,” he said.

How to know if you are facing a phone scam in the United States



Electricity supply companiesgas and even internet providers, They will never cut off service without notice. Since there is a process that they must follow by law to disconnect that service. Even the owner of BGE, explained this to 11 Newsensuring that “Our customer service and call center employees will never behave that way with a customer on the phone.”

Finally, they recommended “trusting your instincts” and that If “a call does not appear to be from the utility company, hang up and report it to the police.“BGE spokesman Nick Alexopulos said.