The world of streaming, television series and TV channels is becoming more and more every day ruthless and competitive, with contenders who are continually sold or swallowed up by others. Among these there could also be The CW, a well-known network owned by some of America’s biggest superhero entertainment giants, namely WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS.

In fact, according to reports from overseas colleagues of The Wall Street Journal, the television company The CW would be browsing in bad waters for a long time as regards the purely economic point of view, the two parent companies would have consequences considering selling the entire network.

According to some sources, the matter came out thanks to a memo of the management sent to employees, and internal news already speculates the possible new buyer, which should be Nextstar Media Group, even if there is still a lot of official information on the matter which could therefore change in an unexpected way.

In fact, as usual, we advise you to take this issue with a grain of salt until confirmed or denied by the parties concerned. Certainly, however, that the story would certainly be worthy of importance, given the names of important TV series, especially themed DC and theArrowverse.

As mentioned there are in fact rather famous titles with extremely varied themes and often dedicated to a teen and young audience, among these we have for example Riverdale, Walker, as well as DC themed series such as Batwoman And The Flash.

Unfortunately therefore, according to other voices reported by colleagues of The Hollywood Reporter, the economic situation of the company would not have been the best from the beginning, and even if very important IP like Riverdale have certainly made the company a lot of money, almost all revenue was received through commercial agreements undertaken with external partners like Netflix.

The situation then broke out, when in 2019, WarnerMedia decided to change strategy and internalize the entire workforce, thanks to the channel HBO Max streaming that probably helped (unintentionally) eclipse The CW network.