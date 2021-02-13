The gender freestyle will have its own series. It’s about the production Rooster days, made in Argentina and from which important references of the genre will participate such as the ragman Ecko, who will be joined by a cast of established actors and actresses.

With this material, an original production chosen by the streaming platform HBO Max for its launch in June in Latin America, as announced by the WarnerMedia group in a statement, this successful subgenre of rap, based on improvisation, will arrive on screen for the first time.

The series, which is currently filming in Buenos Aires and is co-produced by Zeppelin Studios, will present the competitive world of freestyle rap battles, in a youth drama starring Ángela Torres, Ecko and Tomás Wicz.

Ecko, one of the animators of the scene, and protagonist of this production, who is filming. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

“I am very happy to be doing Rooster days because I feel that it addresses the conflicts that a large part of today’s young people go through, with a very sincere vision, “said Angela Torres, whose character is called Rafaela.

For his part, Ecko, one of many artists of international repercussion that emerged from the El Quinto Escalón competitions in Plaza Rivadavia commented on his participation in the series: “In this series, the world I come from is portrayed, freestyle, so I feel very comfortable because of that and because of the great team that we have. “

Also Tomás Wicz was happy to be part of a production about this musical phenomenon. “For me it is a pride to be part of Rooster days because it is a brave series. It is the series that I would have needed to see as a teenager. Undoubtedly it will mark a before and after in the way of summoning the youth and representing it by the characters that compose it, so diverse, real and necessary, “said the actor.

Carlos Portaluppi joins the cast of “Días de gallos”. PHOTO: MARIO QUINTEROS

The series will have 10 episodes of 45 minutess each, and will also feature performances by Julieta Zylberberg, Carlos Portaluppi, Delfina Chaves and Rafael Spregelburd, who will be joined by other freestylers and Argentine hip hop artists such as Roma, NTC, Klan, Cacha, La Joaqui and the drag actress The Queen.

Meanwhile, there is another Max Originals project from Latin America for the platform, which is also in the process of filming, in this case, in Mexico. It’s about the comedy Bunker, which will have eight half-hour episodes and is produced by Dopamine.

The cast of this production includes Bruno Bichir, Miguel Rodarte, Ricardo Polanco, Liz Gallardo, Adrián Vazquez, Claudette Maille, Giselle Kuri, Victor Oliveira and Jesús Zavala.

Julieta Zylberberg, another member of the cast of the 10-episode series. ARCHIVE

The WarnerMedia platform was launched in May 2020 in the United States and in an attempt to compete in the market with Netflix announced its launch in Latin America for the middle of this year.

HBO Max will feature existing content from powerful brands such as HBO, the Turner group channels (TNT, Space, Warner Channel, TBS, Adult Swim), the century-old Warner Bros. film studio, from DC’s superhero publisher, a children’s catalog and a line of original international and local productions.

To be installed in the Latin American market, series such as Raised by Wolves, produced by Ridley Scott, or The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco, of great repercussion in its premiere in the United States, among others.

POS

Look also

