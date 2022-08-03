Warner surprised everyone with the cancellation of Batgirl, a film that was in the final stages of post-production before it could be released. However, this is not all, because it was also leaked that all the content of The Flash could suffer the same fate but because of Ezra Miller, who plays the superhero in the DC Comics movies.

The decision to cancel Batgirl was motivated by economic reasonsas Warner considered that continuing with the production would bring much larger profits than canceling it before doing promotions and marketing campaigns, either to be released in theaters or only through HBO Max.

After this news, many things changed throughout the entire AT&T conglomerate and especially in Warner as a production house, as well as began to talk about the other high-risk projects it currently has, including Flashwhich despite being one of the most anticipated projects in the entire DC Comics extended universe, has not been able to see the light of day.

Ezra Miller is the Flash of cinema for DC Comics | Source: Warner Bros.

The different delays it has had are remarkable. Nevertheless, being part of its main products and one of the ones that could change the course of the disaster that is DC Comics in the cinema, it may be the reason behind so much patience. Nevertheless, that could change thanks to Ezra Miller.

What is known about this film is that will adapt Flashpoint to the cinema, resulting in the interaction between the DC Comics universes, which would also give entry to the ArrowVerse and all the other franchises that Warner and HBO have in their property, whether in the cinema, on television or in streaming.

Nevertheless, the recent Ezra Miller scandals are making it more difficult to continue production on the film and, even more, making it a latent risk for Warner and DC, who are tied up in a project with a protagonist who is currently on the run for crimes of assault on civilians.

At the last San Diego Comic Con, DC Comics presented only previews of Shazam! Y Black Adamso it is assumed that the two projects that were left out (Batgirl and The Flash) are the ones that are on the tightrope at the moment, in the absence of being able to give a concrete answer to the problems of each of the productions.

