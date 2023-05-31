Warner Bros. Games announced that it will open registration for those who wish to participate in the first tests of Mortal Kombat 1, It is important to emphasize that these tests seek to discover how servers and software behave through overloading of normal indicators of functionality.

“The purpose is to deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues prior to the game’s release,” the company said in a frequently asked questions (FAQ) section.

The test will be available in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe. A date for the trial has yet to be confirmed, but players with a Warner Bros. Games account can sign up. here for a chance to participate. The online stress test will be available only at PS5 and Xbox Series X/Slike the test beta separate from the game.

The game will support 1v1 online multiplayer and a limited single player Classic Towers mode against AI controlled opponents. Players who reserve the game for PS5 either Xbox Series X/S will receive access to the test betawhich is scheduled to August.

NetherRealm is developing versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S of the game and supervising the development of the versions of pc and nintendoswitchwho are in charge of QLOC and Shiver Entertainment / Saber Interactiverespectively.

Announced earlier this month and scheduled to launch on September 19, the game will “feature a reborn universe of Mortal Kombat Created by the God of Fire Liu Kangwith reimagined versions of iconic characters never seen before.

Players who buy the premium edition wave Kollector Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will get early access to the game starting on September 14. These two editions of the game also include a Kombat Pack which offers early access to six new playable characters, which have not yet been announced, but have apparently leaked on Amazon.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: No matter how much we warn you, there are going to be people complaining about this test. The name says it, it is a stress test and this means that everything is going to be pushed to the limit to see how much the software and servers support. Let’s wait for the memes.