During his presentation on Tuesday at CinemaConWarner Bros. Pictures apparently confirmed that beetlejuice 2 is in development. The film convention is taking place at the Caesars Palace Coliseum in Las Vegas, where several high-profile films are being screened.

Warner Bros. has quite a significant presence in CinemaCon, and fans are sure to be excited for some of the announcements, trailers, and first looks the studio has planned to show. While there is understandable excitement about the newly formed DC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures is also going back in time with a sequel to beetlejuice from 1988, which is evident by a logo displayed at CinemaCon.

The panel began with Warner Bros. executives taking the stage with the theme of “barbie girl” and in pink suits. They promise that Warner Bros. will continue to be home to the best actors and filmmakers with a strong commitment to theatrical releases. A reel shows 100 years of Warner Bros. movies before looking into the future, with footage from movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Flash, Blue Beetle, Barbie, furious and more. The logos of Superman: Legacy, The Batman Part II and beetlejuice 2 They are among many others in the assembly.

Jenna Ortega, who played Wednesday Addams in the Tim Burton-produced and directed Netflix series Wednesday, is rumored to have an offer to play the daughter of Lydia Deetz (played by Winona Ryder) in beetlejuice 2, as reported by Jeff Sneider of The Ankler. According to Sneider, the long-awaited sequel to beetlejuice is “finally underway” with Burton reuniting with original cast members Michael Keaton as “bio-exorcist” Betelgeuse, Ryder as goth girl Lydia and Catherine O’Hara as Lydia’s stepmother Delia Deetz. In February 2022, The Ankler’s newsletter, Hollywood Transom, reported that the sequel to beetlejuice was running and that Brad Pitt was producing.

When asked about beetlejuice 2 In an October interview, Burton told Deadline that “nothing is out of the question.” “I only know if I’m making a movie when I’m on set shooting it,” Burton quipped of the sequel to his 1988 cult classic that also starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis. “I try to go back to the root of everything. It all starts with a seed and then grows, rather than from these statements. I’m working on ideas and stuff, but it’s all very early stage. We’ll see how it goes. What do you think for an answer?”

