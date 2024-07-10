Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 15:49

The Casa Warner exhibition, which featured a collection of films from the American production company Warner Bros, caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday, the 9th. All of the items that were on display in the parking lot of the Nova América shopping mall, in Rio de Janeiro, were destroyed by the fire.

Among the lost props is the original doll from the film. Annabelle. On social media, internet users reacted to the loss, making references to the horror film. “Annabelle traveled the world, killed people, was terror. Half an hour in Rio de Janeiro near Inhaúma and she died. Rio de Janeiro is not for amateurs,” wrote one.

“Who would have thought that after haunting half the world, Annabelle would burn to death in Del Castilho. Rio de Janeiro is the end…”, joked another. On X (formerly Twitter), users laughed as they imagined the authorities’ reaction if they found the doll intact at the scene of the fire.

In the film Annabelle, John Form gives his pregnant wife a vintage doll as a gift. However, after a satanic cult invades the couple’s home, Annabelle is stained with blood and becomes the recipient of an evil entity. What few people know is that the film was inspired by a true story.

The original doll was said to be “cursed.” According to a nursing student who owned the toy, Annabelle was seen in places other than where she had been left, and once allegedly attacked a friend of the girl.

After the episodes, the object was given to a couple who called themselves “specialists in dealing with paranormal cases”. Lorraine and Ed Warren claimed that the doll was embodying an evil entity that was looking for a human host. The story became so famous that, in 2013, it was shown on Fantasticfrom Rede Globo.

In addition to the “cursed” stage object, Dorothy’s red shoes in The Wizard of Ozwands used in Harry Potterhelmet and ring of Sauron, from Lord of the Rings and a sword of Sparta were also destroyed in the fire.