Mark Thompson, in an image provided by Warner Bros Doscovery. Hand-out (Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.)

Warner has signed a prestigious executive to lead the transformation of CNN. The group has announced this Tuesday the appointment of Mark Thompson, 66, as the new president, CEO and director of the news channel, at a delicate moment for the company, as announced in a statement by Warner Bros. Discovery. Thompson was director general of the BBC and CEO of The New York Times Company, the publisher of the newspaper of the same name.

The nomination will take effect on October 9 and will thus put an end to the interim period that began with the traumatic dismissal in June of Chris Licht, who spent just over a year at the helm of the chain. His chaotic term ended weeks after a controversial live interview with Donald Trump and a devastating profile of his figure published in The Atlantic.

Thompson takes office at a time when the network is experiencing an “existential threat”, by her own admission, due to the drop in live television audiences, her main source of income. The executive successfully faced a similar problem during her time at the publishing company of the The New York Times, which has grown in revenue thanks to its digital subscription model and despite the drop in newspaper sales. He also managed to boost the digitization of the BBC, British public television, during his tenure.

To lead the network’s transformation, Thompson will lead CNN’s strategy, operations and business units, including its global portfolio of networks, channels and on-air programming, streaming and digital. She will lead CNN’s approximately 4,000 employees around the world. He will also serve as editorial director, ultimately responsible for all CNN content. He will report to David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, a group that also controls the Discovery Channel, Eurosport, HBO Max, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Film Group, among others.

“There is no more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are delighted to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future,” said Zaslav, in the announcement of the appointment. “Mark is a true innovator who has transformed two of the world’s most respected news organizations for the digital age. His strategic vision, his record of transformational leadership and his passion for the news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this crucial time,” he added.

In his first message to employees, broadcast by CNN itself, Thompson has recognized a state of “maximum disruption” in the media sector: “We are facing pressures from all directions: structural, political, cultural, of all kinds. There is no magic wand that I or anyone else can wield to make this disturbance go away. But what I can say is that where others see threats, I see opportunities, especially given the great brand of CNN and the strength of its journalism,” she has written.

In the official statement released by Warner Bros. Discovery, he has been “excited” to join CNN “after years of watching it and competing with it with a mixture of admiration and envy.” “The world needs reliable and accurate news now more than ever and we have never had more ways to meet that need at home and abroad,” he added.

During his time as Chairman and CEO of The New York Times from 2012 to 2020, the Times increased paid digital subscriptions tenfold and more than doubled the company’s total digital revenue. During his tenure, in which he did not have the editorship of the newspaper, there were also notable innovations in podcast (such as the launch of The Daily) and lifestyle content and reporting (NYT Cooking, NYT Games, Wirecutter).

Previously, as the BBC’s Managing Director (Management and Editorial) from 2004 to 2012, he led the development of BBC iPlayer, the first streaming of a large network, expanded web and smartphone services from news to education and entertainment, and oversaw coverage of the biggest events of the day. Before becoming a senior manager, he worked as a researcher, director, field producer and presenter in the BBC’s news division.

The four-person team that had shared the network’s leadership since Licht’s firing will continue at CNN under Thompson. They are Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development; Virginia Moseley, executive vice president of editorial, and Eric Sherling, executive vice president of US programming, as well as David Leavy, chief operating officer, on business.