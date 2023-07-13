As you know, last year there were many changes within Warner Bros. Discoverythis due to the merger that they had between content to have their new platform Max. And with this, it was announced that several projects were canceled as a new tape of Scooby Dooand now, there is also talk of a show of The Powerpuff Girls.

And it is that a few months ago an attempt was made to record the pilot chapter for it, but in the end it did not convince the corresponding people to give approval for it to continue filming. So, the producers of the project were taking a new idea to rethink what they could do to make it work in its entirety.

However, until recently those responsible for the chain The C.W. they would have canceled the project completely, so this live action show has been discarded to make it known to new audiences. In fact, in 2016 it was about making an animated reboot, which included a new character on the campus and that in the end did not convince the public.

Remember that the seasons of the powerpuff girls andare available in HBO Max.

Via: Live TV

editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t think this series is too catchy for these times, because it is a product of its time, the 90s. So the best thing would be to see what new shows they can bring to the table.