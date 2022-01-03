David Bowie, during a performance at the Glastonbury festival, on June 25, 2000. Jim Dyson (Getty Images)

The record company Warner Chappell announced on Monday the purchase of the works of David Bowie as a composer, which includes 26 studio albums, from the debut album. David Bowie, released in 1967, to the last, Blackstar, 2016, the year of the artist’s death at the age of 69. The company has not disclosed the acquisition price of the collection, but the newspaper The New York Times estimates the value at more than 220 million euros. After that transaction made with the heirs of the British artist, almost all of the star’s work will be under one corporate roof.

The American music publisher and a subsidiary of Warner Music Group will have the global music publishing rights to more than 400 songs by the artist, including the greatest hits. Space oddity, Changes, Ziggy Stardust, Let’s dance Y Heroes. The deal also covers the posthumous album Toy, Recorded in 2001 —but never released due to disagreements with the record company— and which will finally be released this Friday. The deal also includes material from Bowie’s short-lived band Tin Machine, as well as other projects.

In September, the company had already announced an agreement with Bowie’s estate giving Warner the rights to release all of the artist’s recordings since 1968. With this new agreement, WMG is now home to Bowie’s work as a songwriter and artist. of recording. Warner Chappell CEO Guy Moot said in a statement: “These are not just extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever.”

This deal is the latest in a series of huge music rights deals, driven by the growing value of music in the age of streaming. Last month, Bruce Springsteen sold his work as a songwriter and recording artist to Sony Music for about $ 550 million. Over the past year, other major sales have included the work of Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Mötley Crüe, ZZ Top, and Shakira.