A host of new jobs have just been posted on the Warner Bros Games site, suggesting they might be working on a new free to play game. Warner Brothers has been busy lately, with things like officially patenting the Nemesis System for Middle-earth games. This finding could be the indication of a future focus of the company, or at least an interesting experiment.

For the most part, WB titles are usually single player experiences, which is great for many players. There are exceptions, of course, with fighting games like Injustice or Mortal Kombat helping to mix things up. As for what’s on the way for WB, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022. Meanwhile, Back 4 Blood (a multiplayer cooperative game) and Gotham Knights are still on the way for 2021. To these a new free to play game could be added.

Free to Play games will no longer need Xbox Live Gold

Warner Brothers Games could be working on a new free to play game

A triple A video game, multiplatform, but also a free to play game would be a good addition to that catalog, and apparently, that is what WB is working on. Only on February 11 did they appear Ten job postings on the Warner Brothers website. Most of the positions are senior, leader or manager positions, indicating that the game and roles are very new. Of the positions, some specifically mention the idea of ​​the new game being a free title.

The Gaming Systems Designer role was specifically created to “design and fine-tune AAA, free-to-play and cross-platform gaming systems and economies.” The Product Manager role is another position that mentions free-to-play in the job description, and is a requirement of the role to be able to have experience with some type of free to play game, know how to monetize them, understand trends, and more. we will still have to wait to find out what surprise is preparing us Warner Brothers Games.