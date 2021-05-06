When the movie of Joker, or Joker in Latin America, not long after it was revealed that there were plans for a sequel.

At least the actor who played the Clown Prince of Crime, Joaquin phoenix, hinted that he was willing to continue playing the character. That was in 2019, but beyond that no more was known. But a recent report suggests that Warner Bros. has a ‘planned sequel’ to this hit movie.

Joker 2 is something that has been handled before

That would be a change of plans. The director of the original film Todd Phillips, did not immediately confirm the sequel. But he did leave the door open for a new installment.

Started by saying ‘while Joaquin [Phoenix] And I’ve talked about it, and I was going around the world with executives from Warner Bros., going to Toronto, Venice and other places, of course, we were sitting down to dinner and they were like, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ ‘.

That always yes: Joker could become a trilogy

However, for a continuation to occur, something very important is needed, and on that occasion he let it be seen.

‘But, speaking of contracts, there is not one for us to write a sequel yet, we have never approached Joaquin to appear in this one. What will happen? Again, I just think the article was highly anticipated at best. ‘, he clarified.

Refers to a middle note The Hollywood Reporter a few years ago.

No contract has yet been signed

Prior to the statements that we share with you, Phillips denied a sequel was in the works. The thing is, it’s hard to say no Joker 2, to tell you in some way.

The first raised more than a billion dollars worldwide. Nominated for 11 Oscar awards, won two, and one of them was Best Actor, for the outstanding performance of Joaquin phoenix. It seems that it is only a matter of time before the continuation is confirmed.

In addition to the sequel to Joker, Warner Bros. I’d be working on a new movie by Superman, as well as another of Zatanna. The latter would have in the script and the direction to Emerald Fennell.

Equally, Wonder woman 3. However, it seems that productions like New Gods Y The Trench, a spin-off from Aquaman, are definitely canceled. Although it should be noted that the study plans are always in constant change.

Fountain.



