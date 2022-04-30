Is there a smell of acquisitions in the air? For the well-known industry journalist Imran Khan yes, it seems to have information on the sale of development studies Warner Bros to certain companies, including Sony and Microsoft.

The reporter writes on Twitter that he has not been able to receive enough data e “Confirmation to write an article about it, but I’ve heard a lot of rumors this week about the Warner Bros Discovery development studios going on sale.”

WB Discovery would in fact be undergoing internal restructuring and budget cuts, which could reach up to three billion dollars, a figure easily accessible to the companies that Khan himself mentions later: EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease, and PUBG Corp.

Couldn’t get enough confirmation to actually write a post about it, but hearing a decent bit of chatter this week about WB Discovery shopping their game development studios around. – Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 29, 2022



The sale in question not only to development studios, but also to intellectual property. We will likely know more in longer time frames, seeing how they go Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy.

In the meantime, where would you see a studio or IP belonging to Warner well, alternatively?