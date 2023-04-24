MotoGP has embarked on a new project aimed at capturing the attention of younger audiences: a feature film set in the World Championship races.

The move comes after Formula 1 was involved in another film, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Oscar nominee Joseph Kosinski for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, in which Lewis Hamilton will co-produce.

The film’s main protagonist is a Moto2 rider who arrives at the World Championship from the FIM JuniorGP and is offered the opportunity, at the end of the season, to participate in a MotoGP race as a wild card with a completely unexpected outcome.

To ensure the success of the project, one of the main multinationals in the sector, Warner Bros Entertainment, will handle international distribution, collaborating on production with Mogambo and 4CATS.

Entitled ‘Idols’, the script for the film will recreate fictional races which did not take place in reality, but which are nonetheless based on real footage from the three categories, some edited and some which will be shot especially for the film during future Grands Prix.

The idea is that it is an action-packed teen drama, spiced with romance, adventure and an engaging storyline, intended for audiences around the world, but especially for younger fans, the niche it wants to appeal to.

Principal photography on the film is expected to begin this year and run through 2024, with a slated release for 2025. The identities of the lead actors and actresses have not yet been determined, although Motorsport.com believes the faces will be international relevance.

In addition to Warner Bros Entertainment, Mogambo and 4CATS, the film will be produced by award-winning Andrew Eaton, responsible for, among other things, the legendary film “Rush” (2013), which introduced millions of people around the world to Formula 1 and the gripping story of Austrian champion Niki Lauda and his duel with James Hunt.

In the MotoGP paddock, the teams and sponsors have enthusiastically welcomed this new project, which aims to introduce young people to the inner workings of the motorcycle world championship as a gateway to the exciting world of motorcycling.