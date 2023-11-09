Warner Bros. will convert its IPs into services | Atomix

As the video game industry advances and new ways to constantly earn income are sought, large companies have decided to change their models, and games as a service, despite the opposition they have faced in recent years, have become an preferred opinion for these companies, and Warner Bros. It is the most recent to join this trend.

As part of the recent investor meeting, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has noted that the company will focus on converting its biggest game franchises into live service games. This is what was said about it:

“Harry Potter, Games of Thrones, DC, which today is mainly Batman, and Mortal Kombat. Our goal is to transform our biggest franchises, based primarily on consoles and PCs with three- to four-year release schedules, to include more always-available games through live, cross-platform services and free extensions with the goal of bringing more players to the game. more time on more platforms. Ultimately, we want to drive engagement and monetization over longer cycles and at higher levels. We have specific capabilities. “We are currently below scale and see significant opportunity to generate increased post-purchase revenue.”

At the moment there are no public plans for any games as a service about Harry Potter or Game of Thrones. However, we know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature multiple game elements as a service. This decision was received negatively by the community, which has shown little interest in this delivery. Similarly, Multiversusone of the titles with a greater focus on this monetization system, It was a failure, to the point that the servers have closed.

In 2023, Warner Bros. has given us two games. The first of these was Hogwarts Legacya single-player open-world RPG that sold over 12 million copies during its first weeks on the market. The second was Mortal Kombat 1, which has sold more than three million units so far.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a mixed message. On the one hand, we see games like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1which follow traditional models, be a commercial and critical success, while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich is presented as a title with game-as-a-service elements, has lost much of the interest that people once had.

Via: Seeking Alpha