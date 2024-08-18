Despite its successes in film and being one of the main companies in Hollywood, Warner Bros. Discovery is in constant financial trouble. Now, it has been revealed that, To avoid possible bankruptcy, the company would be willing to sell its video game division.

This decision will be the result of concerns from executives who fear “years of legal challenges” if film and television projects do not turn out as well as they hope. For context, Warner Bros. Discovery has seen its stock price drop nearly 70% since its formation in 2022.

In this way, The idea of ​​selling its video game division could be the only way for Warner Bros. Discovery to address its financial problems without triggering further complications, both legally and in terms of content. Let us remember that although Hogwarts Legacy It was a resounding success, titles like Multiversus have not given the expected results, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It was a complete failure.

We can only wait to see what will happen with Warner Bros. Discovery and its video game division.. In related topics, it is revealed why it failed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Via: Player One