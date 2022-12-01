It’s been 11 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 hit theaters. Since then, the JK Rolling series has been kept alive by other theatrical ones, and a couple of prequels with poor critical reception. Now it seems that Warner Bros. doesn’t want to give up on the property, as a series for HBO Max could be in the works.

According to Variety, Channing Dungey, the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Studios, was recently questioned before the chance to watch a series that takes place in the world of Harry Potterthis after seeing the success he had The House Tournament, a competition show to commemorate the anniversary of the franchise. This was what Dungey commented:

“There is a huge amount of ambition for that and we are involved in a number of different conversations. I wish I could tell you that something was imminent on the horizon, but there’s a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it, absolutely. The good thing is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready. Our unscripted team did a fantastic ‘Back to Hogwarts’ special for HBO last year, which resonated tremendously, then we did a quiz show, ‘The Tournament of Houses’, which was hosted by Helen Mirren. The audience is ready, they want to go, so we just have to figure out what the right next step is.”

While there is clearly interest in making this a reality, at the moment there are no concrete plans to create a series that takes place in the world of Harry Potter. Similarly, It is unknown if JK Rolling would be involved in any way with this projectAlthough considering the negative attention it has received, this is most likely not the case.

On related topics, talks to create more Harry Potter content would already be underway. Similarly, the Voldemort actor would love to do more projects related to this series.

Editor’s Note:

I have no doubt that the Harry Potter series will be a success. However, considering what has happened with Fantastic Beasts, it is best to take this task slowly and surely, and work until you have something truly worthwhile, and not a product focused solely on riding the popularity of a name.

Via: Variety