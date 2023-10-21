Harry Potter It is a franchise that has not stopped generating fans regardless of the generations, and that is due to how accessible its movies are on television, and also that the books continue to be published by major labels. However, what followers want most is to consume all types of merchandise, but although some may not believe it, this can also entail its respective risks.

As reported, Warner Bros. is involved in a million-dollar lawsuit, which involves the incident with a flashlight pen licensed by the most famous magician in the world, since a child was going to be blinded by this object. And when he was playing with the merchandise, a part fell off towards the affected person’s eye, and his mother has mentioned that they underwent surgery to rescue him.

The lady known as Jessica Perry has stated that nowhere on the product box does it warn that it may have this type of detachment, so leaving it in the hands of a minor can even lead to death. That translates into an accusation of $8 million, money that will serve as compensation for damages caused to the 3-year-old child.

For now Warner It has not been officially pronounced, but it is possible that its spokespersons are already in talks, although we will have to wait longer to know if in the end there are no arguments against it and that the lawsuit will not proceed. After all, feathers aren’t gadgets that 3-year-olds can get their hands on, so that might give them some leverage against the incident.

Via: TMZ

Editor’s note: The mother may also be somewhat to blame, since giving small objects to someone so young is not the smartest idea in the world. So, it remains to be seen if in the end the 8 million will go to the bank account of the affected family.