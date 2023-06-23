It seems that Warner Bros. has put up for sale approx half of its catalog for 500 million dollars and that the first interested in the acquisition is sonyaccording to a report published by Variety.

As you recall, news broke a few days ago that Activision was set to acquire Time Warner with LEGO, Batman, Harry Potter and everything in between, and indeed the rumors about sale of the company’s important assets they’ve been around for quite a while now.

In this case, the intention to dispose of about half of the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog would be reported by three different sources, and among the intellectual properties involved would stand out films such as ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Evita’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, ‘Rent’, several chapters of ‘Batman’ and more.

The successful lawyer Allen Grubman seems to be handling the sale, but many observers said they were skeptical about the success of the operation due to the fact that many of the assets that the company wants to dispose of they are now over fifty years old and their value has significantly decreased.

Naturally, the sale would bring some oxygen into Warner Bros. coffers, although the company’s debts so far are well over half a billion dollars.