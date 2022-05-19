There are already several alternatives to the Smash Bros fights, but few video games have I found as interesting as Multiversus. Warner Bros licenses face off in multiplayer battles under a free-to-play scheme that right now is their biggest unknown. I tell you what you can expect after having tried it.

I knew very little about Multiversus until I got the invitation to try it out. I didn’t expect much from him. In short, it is very difficult to emulate the combats of the Smash Bros video games and do it in a satisfactory way. But I have been pleasantly surprised. The title developed by the American studio Player First Games accomplishes the no easy task of providing fights versus multiplayer with numerous playable possibilities. It is a studio made up of industry veterans who have worked on numerous titles, some of them focused on the combat experience. It shows, although what stands out most are the similarities with the work of Nintendo. I do not blame them. There are already several titles that have tried to emulate its formula, such as Brawlhalla or PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, the latter with more than obvious inspirations. Is that bad? I think not at all. Moreover, I am grateful that there are alternatives, in this case embracing a free-to-play model We’ll see how it works, but for now it has caught the attention of a number of players. Actually you can play a closed alpha that will last from May 19 to May 27.

I have already done it, and the sensations I have are really positive. The first thing that caught my attention is its finish. Probably, a priori it does not catch your attention visually, but listen to me if I tell you that everything changes as soon as you put yourself at the controls. The extraordinary fluidity of the animations at 60 frames per second and a dance of effects that are not insignificant make Multiversus a very nice game to watch and play. In addition, it does something that seemed complicated to me: fit the style of the scenarios with that of the characters, that is, that things like seeing Finn fight in the batcave does not seem like a simple cut-and-paste. Everything is well put together.

Of course, the evidence I have had access to is very limited, or at least that is what I want to believe. There are barely 15 fighters to choose from and 6 available scenarios, although it is expected that since it is an F2P the numbers will grow for launch (and beyond). But yes, what I have been able to prove has totally convinced me. All characters have a fairly wide repertoire of moves and comboseach with its particularities.

Basically, the control is traced to that of Smash Bros, with skirmishes that combine hitting and platforming action, where the goal is to deal the most damage to opponents before knocking them out of the ring. Since I am an unconditional fan of the Nintendo saga, everything has been tremendously familiar to me. Combining a direction and a button you execute different offensives. You can also dodge attacks and have a special ability for each character. For example, Bugs Bunny can burrow in and attack by surprise, while Batman throws smoke bombs and Shaggy can throw some hard-hitting sandwiches.

A free fighting game that promises

I’ve tried every single fighter available in this demo, because I really think they’re all interesting in their own way. I found it especially striking that the developers have divided the characters by categories: tank, assassin, thug, support, mage… Also, there are some that work better in horizontal combat (Wonder Woman), while others do better in the vertical plane (Harley Queen). Surely with this you no longer have any doubts that the game enjoys playable depth. He has it.

The unique abilities of each character have a recharge time, there is the evasion attack, the possibility of jumping on walls, you can break blocks… You even have a section of the game with advanced tutorials and also a training room. Then there is a series of equippable and unlockable upgrades, such as increasing speed or reducing the recharge time of abilities. In this sense, the game is well stocked, with a progression system that we will see how it works, but that is clearly designed for the free-to-play approach of the launch.

By this I do not mean anything especially bad. Just noticeable. Basically progress is slow and from what I’ve seen you need to fight a lot of battles to level up your fighters, which translates to getting the improvements I was talking about earlier, as well as icons and badges. There is a premium part that offers other types of unlockable elements, although it does not seem at the moment that it is something intrusive in the experience. The latter is reassuring, but I prefer to be cautious and wait because what I have played is a preliminary version.

One of the games I’m looking forward to the most.But what I said: a surprise. The game currently has modes 1vs1team fights 2vs2 and also fighting all against all. You can play online, and in my case it has worked so extremely well that it seemed that I was doing it locally. Then I don’t want to leave without telling you how careful I think the game is in relation to the interface, graphics and sound. It will seem silly to you, but there are very well thought out aspects, such as the fact that the characters are surrounded by a colored silhouette. This makes it easy to identify them at all times, something that would have come in handy for me personally in other titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

So very happy with this demo. Now it only remains that you sign up and try it, because it has little to offer. There is a lot to learn, so I will be very attentive to what happens in the coming weeks and months. It will be out sometime in this 2022and it is one of the games that I am most looking forward to.