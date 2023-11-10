Warner Bros. has attempted to tackle angry Mortal Kombat 1 players with two ‘free’ Fatalities following an outcry caused by the decision to introduce a $10 USD Fatality to the game’s already heavily criticized premium store.

Despite being sold as a full-price £59.99/$69.99 USD title, developer the latest entry in NetherRealm’s long-running fighting series includes a rotational in-game shop selling store-exclusive cosmetics – including costumes and gear – only available to purchase with real -world money (Mortal Kombat 11 also enabled players to buy cosmetics, but these could largely also be earned in-game).

While the premium store has already drawn plenty of ire from Mortal Kombat players, things came to a head last month when Warner Bros. and developer NetherRealm began selling store-exclusive Halloween Fatality animation for an eye-watering $10. In comparison, $20 would get you several full DLC characters in Mortal Kombat 11.

<br /> CAPTION

The backlash was swift and loud, and Warner Bros. has now responded to complaints (thanks IGN), telling players, “We appreciate your feedback.” Of course, ‘appreciate’ and ‘listen to’ are not the same thing, and Warner Bros. solution isn’t to make adjustments to its store pricing, but rather to reward anyone who was willing to spend $10 on the controversial Halloween Fatality in the first playce by given them two ‘free’ cosmetics – the Thanksgiving Fatality and Winter Fatality – that will appear in an upcoming premium Seasonal Bundle, itself likely to cost $30.

These kinds of aggressive monetization tactics are only likely to become more prevalent in Warner Bros. titles, of course; we already know Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature a (widely lambasted) cosmetics-focused battle pass, and Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav this week outlined plans to transform the company’s biggest gaming franchises from traditional console and PC releases into “always on” live service games.