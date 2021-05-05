Superman, the greatest superhero in comics, was brought to the big screen on several occasions. Following Henry Cavill’s incarnation as the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. is set to introduce an out of the Extended Universe remake of DC.

Like Joker or The Batman, the new Superman movie will not be part of the DCEU continuity. Thanks to this license, history will present us with a version of Kal-El with similar traits, but of African descent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is still looking for an Afro-descendant director to lead the project. Among the most popular names are Steven Caple Jr (Creed II), JD Dillard, Regina King and Shaka King.

Michael B. Jordan is interested in being the ‘man of steel’ on the big screen. Photo: Salman Artworks

As for the script, Ta-Nehisi Coates was chosen as the person in charge. The writer has until mid-December of the year to submit his proposal for the feature film. Meanwhile, we can wait for more news about the production that lies in the initial stages.

The news has fans on the lookout, because it is a great makeover of the superhero on the big screen. However, this reinvention of the character has already been seen repeatedly in DC Comics, even before the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

In the vignettes, we have seen various versions of Black Superman, but the most striking is that of Calvin Ellis, hailing from Earth-23. He made his first appearance in Final Crisis # 7 and several fans chose Michael B. Jordan as the best candidate to play him.

“I listen to rumors and all that and I just take it as a compliment. I appreciate that people think of me that way for these roles. I really have nothing more to say about that, but whoever it is or if it really is, I think it will be something interesting to see, “said the actor for Jake’s Takes.