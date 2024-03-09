Warner Bros. Discovery decided to remove the subsidiary label titles Adult Swim Games from the shops. Many developers were contacted by Warner, who notified them of what had been decided, with approximately 60 days' notice, but there is still no complete and definitive list.

According to some developers, Warner has refused to transfer ownership of the games to the original studios to keep them active, citing a lack of resources to do so. In short, the developers they cannot regain control of their works and cannot even discount them before they are eliminated.

Furthermore, there isn't one yet exact date for removal, which is quite paradoxical given that so little is missing.