Although the initial reception of Black Adam was positive, multiple reports have indicated that the tape could lose up to $100 million dollars. Given this information, Dwayne Johnson has stood up in defense of the tape, something that has not been to the liking of Warner Bros.

A couple of days ago the losses of Black Adam. In response, Johnson shared a video, where he claims that the film has a profit of between $52 and $72 million dollars, with more than $400 million dollars grossed. This was what he commented:

“I waited to confirm it with the experts before sharing this excellent news: Black Adam will have a profit of between 52 million and 72 million dollars. With nearly $400 million raised worldwide, we’re building a new franchise step by step, the first Captain America made $370 million, for the future of DC.”

However, new information from sites like Deadline and Puck have pointed out that the numbers Johnson shared are “full of false assumptions.” In this regard, it has been reported that Warner Bros. is not happy with the information that the actor has shared in recent days, since, regardless of whether the data is real or not, the company is being exposed in a way that is not They like it.

For now It is unknown if Warner Bros. plans to take action on the matter, or if they will work with Johnson again in the future. On related topics, fans discuss the new Superman. Likewise, Ezra Miller could go to jail.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that the magic of Dwayne Johnson has disappeared. Instead of being the blockbuster that was expected, Black Adam is positioned to be one of the biggest flops of the year, something that was not expected, and could well put an end to this character.

Via: Puck