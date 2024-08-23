GOG has announced that publisher Warner Bros. has decided to remove action horror series The Suffering from sale composed of The Suffering and The Suffering: Ties That Bind. Unfortunately the choice was not motivated and the result could be the disappearance of the series from the market piracy and used aside.

I The Suffering were originally released on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC. They tell the story of Torque, a man sentenced to death for the massacre of his family, of which he does not remember anything. While he is in prison, supernatural events occur that force him to fight for survival and to recover his memory.

A disturbing enemy of The Suffering

The announcement of the removal of the two games was made by king_kunat, a staff member, on the official GOG forums: “Hey everyone! As much as I hate to post news like this, there are some games that are being removed from sale. Per publisher request, both The Suffering and The Suffering: Ties That Bind will be leaving the store starting September 1st (exact time not given). If you’re interested, please purchase them before they’re gone. And as always, I’m sorry to have to bring you some bad news.”

Why would you want to remove such old titles from sale? There are several possibilities. One is the potential sale of entire intellectual propertywith the new owner deciding the fate of the two games. This is not so unlikely, given that Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly looking to sell off its entire video game division to raise cash.

The second possibility, more unlikely, is internal planning of a reboot of the series. Considering the current state of the company, it seems very difficult to us that this could happen, but we still leave the doors open to the hypothesis.