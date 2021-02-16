With the passage of time it is to be hoped that the studios can begin to present projects that are left aside from the previous generation of consoles. The generation of Xbox One and Playstation 4 will lose presence in the projects, but it does not seem that it is the moment, when a new project that supports them has been discovered. New job openings at the San Diego developer has found that Warner Bros has a AAA project underway that would reach two generations of consoles.

As would have been discovered on the official website, WB Games San Diego is looking for new candidatess to fill a series of positions in a new project associated with the study. Although there was speculation with the sale of the studios, the waters have calmed down and that they begin to work on new projects could silence those rumors of sale of AT&T, but the most important thing is that the project reveals details that affect the platforms in which that I would see the light.

There are a good number of jobs that they want to cover at WB Games San Diego, where very few details are revealed about the identity of this new product. Now, among the important information is that Warner Bros has a AAA project that would reach the two generations of consoles, because it raises so much for the Xbox One generation, as well as for the Xbox Series X / S. Candidates controlling the use of Unreal Engine 4 are required, being the most relevant data on the development that has been discovered.

But it is data that reinforces the position of WB Games San Diego to try to cover two generations of consoles, even to ensure that the new generation version can be truly spectacular, once Unreal Engine 5 arrives at the studios. Making the leap to the new generation in a simple way was one of the great promises of Epic Games with this new graphics engine that would reach its production phase by the end of the year. And this allows all those games that are emerging, based on Unreal Engine 4, to be easily adaptable and can fulfill that promise of seeing the light of two generations of consoles.

Now is when the doubt arises, because there seems to be no desire to speculate too much about the identity of this new Warner Bros. project. This study has been involved in many different projects, from the occasional Mortal Kombat to LEGO games and action adventures from the Batman Arkham saga. What’s up now?