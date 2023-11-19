













That was via a brief statement that begins with the comment ‘This third-person experience allows players to transform into Diana of Themyscira and introduces an original story to the DC Universe…’.

To the above, WB Games added ‘[…]while also characterizing the Nemesis System. ‘Wonder Woman is not designed as a service game’.

It is actually an adventure focused on a single player, it will belong to the action-adventure genre and the world in which it takes place is open and dynamic.

None of this suggests that this title is attached to the GaaS (Games as a Service) model, which is quite popular and used by several studios.

So where did the idea come from that this new video game would be GaaS? Well, from a worksheet published by Monolith Productions.

The company is looking for a head of software and gameplay engineering. In this same one he said ‘Join the Wonder Woman team and help bring an iconic DC superhero to life’.

One of the requested qualities is that the future employee is aware of games as a service and its implementation.

Specifically, what it says is that the head of software and gameplay engineering has ‘experience helping maintain a software product or video game as a service’.

That is why many thought that Wonder Woman It would be a title like that. But apparently Monolith Productions is working on another game with a GaaS scheme and it is not that of this superheroine. But this has yet to be officially revealed.

With details from IGN. Apart from Wonder Woman We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

