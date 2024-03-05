













Warner Bros. Games will focus on creating more games as a service and for mobile phones | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









At a recent conference, the head of the gaming division of Warner Bros. discussed their future plans. Here he revealed that they will leave out triple-A experiences, because they can be volatile. Instead, they will focus on creating more games as a service and mobile titles.

In their discussion, the topic of Hogwarts Legacy arose, which was one of the best-selling games of 2023. However, he assured that this success cannot always be assured. That is why Warner Bros. Games decided to bet even more on the cell phone and free to play games market.

They also believe that they have a lot of potential due to the large number of popular intellectual properties they own.. In fact, he mentioned that there are possibilities to grow with games as a service from Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat and even DC. Although he is aware of the recent failure of suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

We recommend you: Suicide Squad Isekai reveals new art of its characters and they already excited us

It should be noted that although Warner Bros. Games' focus will no longer be on single-player triple-A experiences, it does not mean that they will stop making them. It also seems that we will have to wait a while for news on their gaming offers. Well, the executive insisted that the games take time and we could see some new ones until 2025, 2026 or 2027. What do you think of this new approach?

What games does Warner Bros. Games have in the pipeline?

Despite these news about Warner Bros. Games, it is known that it has a couple of projects on the way. One of them is a game of Wonder Woman which is in development by Monolith. It still does not have a release date nor is there any news, but it has not been said that it is canceled either.

Source: WB Games.

The game was also announced a long time ago Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. As its name indicates, it will allow us to play the iconic sport of the world of magic. Although it also does not have a release date, it is known that it will be an online multiplayer title. It will probably be among the first to continue the games-as-a-service strategy. Which of these two projects excites you the most?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)