The company has revealed for the first time that the second part is one of its top priorities. Gunnar Wiedenfels, The company’s chief financial officer confirmed at a Bank of America conference that development on the sequel to the hit fantasy RPG is already underway and is expected to be released within a couple of years.

As for the future of the video game division, Wiedenfels stressed that it will continue to contribute significantly to the company’s growth. Although there has been speculation in the past about the possible sale of part of the division or the transfer of its IP to external studios, Warner Bros. seems focused on strengthening its own productions, being Hogwarts Legacy 2 a centerpiece of their long-term plans.

It is rumored that they want to release the sequel to coincide with the premiere of the reboot series of Harry Potterplanned for 2026. In addition, there are indications that the game could use Unreal Engine 5, which would mean a significant improvement in terms of graphics and performance. On the other hand, a rumor has emerged of a version Director’s Cut which would include new content, has not been confirmed for this edition, but the news has been reported by several sources, increasing fans’ anticipation to return to the magical world while they wait for the sequel.

Remember that the first part is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: Hopefully the next installment will have a closer connection with the Harry Potter characters themselves. Let’s be Dumbledore’s companions, for example.