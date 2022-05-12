MultiVersus the new character fighting title from Warner Bros. announced its closed alpha. This will take place from May 19 to 27 and will allow players to test how their 2v2 matches will work. Access to it will be by invitation.

To be one of the lucky ones to try the closed alpha you just have to make a simple registration. You must go to the official page of MultiVersus and fill in the information requested. Once this is done, you just have to wait to run with the luck of receiving one of the invitations to the test.

The closed alpha will be playable in PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also have extensive support for cross-play. In other words, you can play with opponents from other consoles. The test of MultiVersus it will have a network code based on servers to give a solid online experience.

Along with the announcement of the test, a video was released showing members of the development team against professional players. In these fights multiverse we can see Tyrell “NAKAT” Coleman and James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson enjoying his fight. Perhaps this will inspire many to want to enter the closed alpha.

It was also announced that MultiVersus will be one of the main games of Evolution Championship Series 2022. This is one of the biggest fighting game events. The appearance of this title there can predict very good news. We’ll see with the closed alpha if it really is strong enough to make it into this event.

What do we know about MultiVersus?

MultiVersus it’s a new fighting game which will be completely free at launch. Among its fighters it will have characters from different licenses belonging to Warner Bros. That is why we can enjoy fighting with Gandalf, Arya Stark, Batman and the fearsome Shaggy Ultra Instinct.

Its gameplay reminds us a lot of that of Super Smash Bros. but it will have a few differences. The main one is that MultiVersus is intended to be a 2 vs 2 team combat game. Although its developers said that it can also be played in a free-for-all mode.

At the moment its exact launch date is not known, although it is planned for this 2022. The appearance of its closed alpha and its participation in EVO they could be indicative that we will soon have it in our hands. Will they register to participate in the test? Tell us in the comments.

