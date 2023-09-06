The company claims that it seeks resolution with unions, but that delay in production will affect financial performance in 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery announced this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) an adjustment to the conglomerate’s financial forecast. In a statement, the company stated that it expects an Ebitda (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of US$ 10.5 billion to US$ 11 billion – a fall of US$ 500 million in relation to the previously estimated.

The reduction in expectations is due to the delay in reaching an agreement with the unions of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood, which have been on strike since May for better working conditions and revisions to the payment model. The shutdown has postponed productions and launch events for several of the conglomerate’s films, impacting Hollywood’s financial projections.

In the statement, the company said it was hopeful for a quick resolution of the matter, but said production delays will affect financial performance. Here’s the full of the declaration (88 KB, in English).

“While Warner Bros Discovery is hopeful that the situation will be resolved quickly, we cannot predict when the strikes will actually end. With both unions still on strike at this time, WBD expects to feel the financial impact of the strikes at least through the end of 2023.”wrote the company.

understand the case

The writers’ strike began on May 2 after the category said it failed to reach an agreement on salary improvements with the production studios. According to the union, in the last 10 years, the services of streaming they increased series productions, but reduced the number of episodes per series – which made screenwriters earn less and for shorter periods.

Another point claimed by the union is related to the distribution fee. The screenwriters received an amount every time a film or series received authorization to be shown on television, or on another platform. But, with the arrival of streaminga fixed amount was established per production.

The WGA (United States Screenwriters Guild) wants the fee for screenwriters per film or series produced to consider the number of subscribers to the streaming platform. The proposal was initially rejected by the AMPTP (Alliance of Film and Television Producers).

In mid-July, SAG-AFTRA (Hollywood Actors Guild) joined the strike. The last simultaneous strike between actors and screenwriters was in the 1960s.

The demands are very similar to those presented by Hollywood actors, who demand an increase in “residuals”, the amount paid every time a production starring them is shown.

The writers’ strike has brought US TV shows and feature films to a standstill, as well as award shows and publicity events. With the addition of actors to the strike, films or series with Hollywood actors participating in the strike had to be closed or postponed.