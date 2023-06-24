As you know, last year Warner Bros. Discovery It has gone through some changes in terms of the management part, which led to the cancellation of some projects that had already been practically confirmed. And now, it seems that the company is looking for a way to continue recovering money, so they are negotiating with their properties.

According to what has been said, the company is negotiating the sale of around half of its studios’ music publishing assets for film and television for approximately 500 million dollars, this by confirmation from three sources to Variety. The news was first reported by entertainment portals such as Hits.

One source says the rights to “just under half” of the catalogue, priced at around $500 million, are likely to be sold. It is believed that music from films such as “Purple Rain”, “Evita”, “Sweeney Todd”, “Rent”, Batman and much more. Of course, the agreement is being verified carefully, so there are more careful franchises.

This profit would help the company, since they now have a debt of almost $50 billion dollars, which must be covered to continue with some other projects. It is worth mentioning that there is no talk of the sale of topics such as those of Harry Potter, and that could be related to a future use of music for his series of HBO.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: It is understandable that they join these practices, after all they are losing a lot of money in almost all their media. For example, The Flash is not being the success that everyone expected.