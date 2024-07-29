TNT Sports files lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging breach of contract

A TNT Sports filed a lawsuit against the NBA (National Basketball Association) on Friday (July 26, 2024) after the league rejected its proposal to match one of its new broadcast contracts. The move came as the NBA announced 11-year, $77 billion deals with ESPN, NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video, set to begin in the 2025-26 season. process was filed in New York County Supreme Court on Friday.

TNT Sports, which will continue to broadcast NBA games next season in conjunction with ESPN, has expressed specific interest in Amazon Prime Video’s streaming package, claiming it has the right to match the offer. Warner Bros. Discovery, which filed its lawsuit two days after the deal was announced, maintains that it tried to exercise a matching clause in its current contract with the NBA to match Amazon’s $1.8 billion offer, but was rebuffed by the league.

TNT Sports, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed its position in a statement. “Given the NBA’s unjustified rejection of our third-party equivalent offer, we have taken legal action to enforce our rights.”said TNT Sports.