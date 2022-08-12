As you know, once the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery was announced, several changes were also introduced. One of these was deleting the DCEU current and begin to carry out a 10-year plan, very much in the style of the MCU. However, this project faces a big problem, Who will be in charge of supervising this cinematographic universe?

According to a new report by Variety, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has indicated that he wants to have his own Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, to oversee his 10-year plan with the DCEU. This was what the executive commented during a recent meeting of investors in this regard:

“We have done a reset. We have restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there will be a team with a ten year plan focused only on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney.”

However, a big problem arises, at the moment there is no solid candidate. The report points out three names that stand out at the moment. One of these is Greg Berlanti, who oversees several DC projects for television, such as Flash Y Superman and Lois. Unfortunately, it is mentioned that the producer is not interested in this position, and will likely turn it down if offered.

On the other hand, we have Dan Lin, who produced The Lego Movie Y Sherlock Holmes. During his participation in the podcast of The AnklerLin commented that after the cancellation of Justice League by George Miller in 2008, one of his goals was to oversee DC projects in the movies. However, he is currently engaged to Universal.

Lastly, we have Walter Hamada, who has been overseeing the DCEU before the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. However, after the cancellation of batgirl, mentioned that he is considering leaving his position. The only thing that is clear is that Warner Bros. Discovery has a serious problem at the moment, and there is no clear solution at this time. On related topics, it seems that Batman 2 runs the risk of being cancelled.

Editor’s note:

Sadly, outside of Zack Snyder, there seems to be no other person with a clear vision for the DCEU. Although the return of this director seems impossible, Warner Bros. Discovery should find someone soon if they want to fulfill their 10-year plan.

Via: Variety