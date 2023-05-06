David Zaslav – CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery – he spoke during a recent financial meeting of the company and, among others, also hinted that there could be the intention to develop Superman and Game of Thrones games.

In the financial meeting for the first quarter of 2023, Zaslav explained that Warner Bros. fully owns the rights to their trademarks and this allows him to create whatever he wants. “We may be the only media company to own [completamente le proprie IP] – whether it’s the DC universe, Harry Potter, all the content we own, Game of Thrones – and allows us to freely exploit them. I think this is particularly important from a strategic point of view,” said Zaslav.

“If you look at Hogwarts Legacy, a big part of that game’s success is that you get into it. If you are a player, you enter the game and you are in that world. It’s a new concept. Before we talked about game and storytelling, now… it’s very difficult to understand what the definition of metaverse is…”

“When we release a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there’s this middle ground. Maybe in the next couple of years we’ll release a movie about Superman and… people will spend more time and there will be more economies of people who frequent the world and the universe of Superman.”

Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

“The fact that we own all of this is something that I think will be very important for the future. With the development of technology and with the amount of time people spend in video games, we don’t want to be in the film and storytelling business for the long term and have someone else take care of these worlds. These worlds will be very profitable in the next years”.

Albeit indirectly, what the CEO is saying is that the goal is make games on the company’s most important IPs internally, without delegating to others, and making sure that players can “enter” these worlds. In short, the CEO is saying it’s another way to make a lot of money – Hogwarts Legacy taught that.