Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount towards merger, negotiations underway

The site reported it Axios to which some sources reported a conversation between the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav (left), and the CEO of Paramount, Bob Bakishat the latter's headquarters in Times Square.

It's unclear how the deal might happen, but if it were to happen, the merger between these two entertainment giants would lead to the creation of a $39 billion giant. The resources of the two broadcasters range from TV, to films, from sport to streaming: all areas in which by joining together, remember Varietywould achieve greater scale and operational efficiency.

For example, the union of the two streaming platforms, Max (formerly HBO) e Paramount+, would represent a formidable rival for Netflix, Disney+ e Apple. And for TV the brands would end up under the same umbrella Wbd – CNN, HBO, TNT, TBS, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network, Food Network, HGTV, TLC – with CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon And BET Of Paramount.

