Yesterday a new report came to light, which mentioned that Warner Bros. had held an emergency meeting to determine the future of Ezra Miller What Flash in the future of DCEU, this after the actor was arrested for inappropriate conduct. Well, apparently, said meeting never existed, according to a source inside the study.

According to an insider source Warner Bros., the study never carried out any meeting or meeting in which the future of Miller inside of the DCEU. Apparently, as a result of this meeting, all the projects in which the actor was involved would have been paused, but it seems that this never happened.

Since this report came from the magazine rolling stoneit seems that Warner Bros. he felt the need to clear it up before it got out of control. And it is certainly rare, since the production company does not normally respond to these types of accusations, but this time they did have to.

Publisher’s note: It is strange that Warner Bros. has only denied the rumor, but they have not mentioned anything regarding some kind of punishment for the actor. Maybe that will be handled internally, but surely there will be people disappointed by the news.

