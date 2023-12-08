













Some time ago it was announced that Warner Bros. had canceled the movie Coyote vs Acme. This would be a hybrid animation and live-action film, with the titular Looney Tunes character and John Cena. It seems that in the end it will be able to see the light of day and reach viewers.

According to the Deadline site, there are several interested in buying from him. Coyote vs Acme to Warner Bros. It had already been announced that Netflix wanted the rights to reproduce it, but now other services joined the auction. Amazon, Paramount and Apple are also interested in the film.

Of all of them, Paramount would have already made a fairly generous offer. There are even discussions that they could take it to theaters. While Amazon, despite its interest, has not made an economic offer yet. This is due to their way of doing business.

According to close sources, people from each of these services saw Coyote vs Acme. Everyone came to the conclusion that it is a worthwhile film and that it does not deserve to be buried by Warner Bros. We will see if anyone manages to convince the production company to release the rights, since its price is quite high. After all, they want to cover what it cost them to make it.

Why is there so much interest in this Warner Bros. film?

There are several reasons why many people are interested in this Warner Bros. film. The first of them is due to its format that combines live-action and animation. In fact many claim that it is one of the ones that best achieves this effect since Who cheated on roger rabbit?

Source: Warner Bros.

Another reason is because its script had the participation of James Gunn. This director and writer is known for his humor and was responsible for the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and Scooby Doo. So many are curious about what he would have achieved with this film. Would you like to see it?

