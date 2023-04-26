













The information comes from Comicbook, who has a reporter in attendance at Cinemacon. According to them, Warner Bros presented a video with scenes from their films in production. At the end of this appeared the logos of The Batman Part II, Superman Legacy and beetlejuice 2.

This officially confirms that the Exorcist Specter sequel is already on the way. After all, until now there were only rumors about this sequel to the success of Tim Burton. Now it will only be a matter of waiting for more details to be released.

The rumors about beetlejuice 2 They assure that both Tim Burton and Michael Keaton will return for the sequel. They would be joined by the new talent of Jenna Ortega, famous for her role as Merlina on Netflix, who would play the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character. Although this is not yet confirmed. What would you like to see from a sequel?

What is Beetlejuice?

beetlejuice is a comedy with horror elements that was released in 1988. In it we follow a couple who have just died and want to get the new tenants out of their house. For this reason, they hire the services of the main character, so that he scares the owners and they decide to flee.

Source: Warner Bros.

The film was a financial success for Warner Bros. and won the hearts of fans. Many even point to it for being the film that helped Tim Burton’s career take off. A year later, the director and Michael Keaton collaborated for the 1989 Batman movie. Now it looks like this duo will come together once more. Will they be able to recapture the success of the first?

