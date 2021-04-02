The DC Extended Universe is set to return in style with the premiere of The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and several other titles. However, it has also decided to temporarily cancel a pair highly anticipated by comic book readers and even fans of the franchise.

It is about nothing less than The trench and New gods– Two films that didn’t have the most popular names in their titles but that promised to unravel the unexplored mysteries of Atlantis and tell Darkseid’s past Here’s how Warner Bros announced they were no longer going in a press release:

“As part of our DC catalog, some titles, including The Trench and New Gods, will not be moving forward. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in his capable hands if they go ahead in the future ”.

Characters from the depths. Photo: Composition / Warner

The trench, The spin-off of Aquaman, had planned to explore the dark abyss from where the ferocious creatures that threatened the life of the protagonist emerged. “The story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary (…) It comes naturally to me to try to make certain scenes have that terrifying tone,” director James Wan previously recounted.

From the vignettes to the screen. Photo: DC Comics

New gods would have been in charge of bringing the world of Jack Kirby to the big screen. There we would know the incessant battle between two planets inhabited by gods. New Genesis is an idyllic paradise, while Apokolips reflects the evil of its master Darkseid.