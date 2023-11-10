













Warner Bros cancels Coyote and the Roadrunner movie with John Cena although it has already been filmed | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The tape, called Coyote vs Acmewould combine animated fragments with John Cena’s real performance. Initially it was intended to come exclusively to HBO Max but then they saw potential to be released in theaters. Unfortunately now Warner Bros. decided that it would not arrive in any way.

The most curious thing is that the film has already been filmed in its entirety for a year. The reason for the cancellation is that the company entered into a rearrangement of its animation departments last June. The new managers of this branch decided that Coyote vs Acme It will not be part of your future. In addition, they will be given a tax benefit for not launching it.

We recommend you: Warner Bros confirms that Beetlejuice 2 is in development

Despite its cancellation, Warner Bros. said they were proud of the work the directors and their stars did. After all, it had the charismatic John Cena in front of cameras and the story had the participation of James Gunn, current head of DC Studios. Wonder what this movie would have been like?

What other movies did Warner Bros. cancel in a similar way?

In August 2022, Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of a couple of films in a similar way to what happened with Coyote. One of them was batgirl which had just entered post-production. This would feature Leslie Grace in the lead role and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Source: Warner Bros.

At the same time there was the cancellation of Scoob! Holiday Haunt. This was an animated Scooby-Doo film that, like the Coyote film, was already finished and ready to be shown.. Unfortunately now we will no longer know how these films turned out. Which one would you have liked to see?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)