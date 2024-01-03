













Warner Bros. bosses speak out against the use of AI in animation









In an interview for the LA Times, Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, gave his point of view regarding the use of AI in the animation industry.

We know that currently There is a great debate when talking about AI in the arts, because this is one of the only acts considered, it needs human sensitivity to create in a truly emotional way – with the intention of connecting with the audience. However, some studios use artificial intelligence in each of their projects, the leader of Warner Bros. mentions that he does not agree:

“Animation is a visual medium. But so far, I haven't seen anything that AI can do visually that an artist doesn't currently do better, even if he has been using it – or not – before continuing to craft. [los proyectos artísticos]”.

The president of Warner Bros. believes that in principle, artists do better work than AI could do, even if they use its help. Besides, considers artists to be part of his responsibility as a leader in the animation industry:

“As an animation studio, I think it's important that we protect the artists and the art form for as long as we can. […]. Because I think we should give jobs to people who actually do that and so they can get their novel experiences.”

It seems that all is not lost. Register seeks to protect artists even if this means more time in the making of the animation, contrary to what other industries do. However, the small detail is that Warner Bros. does not have the position it used to have in the field of children's animation, although, on the other hand, its animation for adults does have a larger audience.

Warner Bros.: What animated series am I missing?

The Warner Bros animated series in 2023 were:

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Tiny Toons Looniversity

Batman: Caped Crusader

My Adventures with Superman

Also, remember that the company's classics remain popular. What was the last title you reviewed?

