Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League publisher Warner Bros. Interactive is battling to stop the spread of footage taken from the game’s alpha test.

Leaked videos, as seen by Eurogamer, have revealed the game’s lengthy opening, which features a cast of familiar characters in a spoilery location, and gameplay featuring all of the game’s characters.

Footage of the game’s emote dances has also been posted, as well as the game’s skill trees.

Warner Bros. latest look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Videos uploaded to YouTube have already been pulled offline, but the footage is still available elsewhere on filesharing websites, with links doing the rounds on social media and reddit.

Warner Bros. is yet to comment on the leaks – we’ve contacted the publisher for more.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice league closed alpha test began on 30th November and runs until 5th December. Participants must sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before joining – which it seems some are now not adhering to.

Following repeated delays, Suicide Squad is set to launch on 2nd February 2024.