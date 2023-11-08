Barbie is the most successful ever Of Warner Bros.: the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has grossed almost 1.5 billion dollars, but the games are also going strongespecially Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy.

This was revealed in the report relating to the third fiscal quarter of 2023, which the company published and which marks a growth of 2% on an annual basis as regards revenue, combined with significantly smaller losses: just 417 million dollars, compared to 2.3 billion last year.

The document states that cinema takings have increased significantly thanks to excellent performance by Barbiewhile as far as games are concerned there was a great debut of Mortal Kombat 1 and sales of Hogwarts Legacy did not stop.