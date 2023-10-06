













Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will kick off on October 20 at the East Coast Throwdown gaming tournament. The league will end with 20 players giving their best during the Final Kombat World Championship event in June 2024.

There will be three regional programs with three online qualifying events and one regional final. The three regions include the North American League (North America East and North America West), the Interkontinental Kombat (Europe East, Europe West, Oceania and the Middle East) and the Latin League (Brazil, Mexico, South America North and South America South). The top 8 players from each region will participate in the online regional final. This will give them the opportunity to qualify for the Final Kombat World Championship.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will give fans more than 200 hours of live combat over 50 days. If you want to see all the drama, action, and new heroes in this league, you can do so on NetherRealm’s Twitch, as well as on MK’s YouTube and Facebook. Will they follow her?

How will the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition final work?

The Final Kombat World Championship will feature a new competitive format. To start, there will be a tournament called Last Chance Qualifier for the last player spot. This will be open enrollment on a first-come, first-served basis. 256 fighters will compete in a double elimination bracket.

The winner of this will go to the group stage in which the 20 players will be divided into four groups of five players each. The groups will be decided by regional classification and classification on the leaderboard, and will face each other in a round-robin format so that two players from each advance.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

The top 8 players will compete in a double elimination bracket, with all players starting on the winner’s side. Classification will be determined based on position in the groups. It sounds like it will be very interesting and as time goes on we will surely know more about the prizes and what awaits the winners. Would you like to participate?

